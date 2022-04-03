Funeral for veterans whose remains stayed unclaimed held at Fort Smith National Cemetery

The cremated remains of four veterans and one spouse of a veteran were laid to rest at the Fort Smith National Cemetery Friday, March 4.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Five veterans and a spouse of a veteran finally got the burial they deserved Friday, March 4, after their cremains went unclaimed for years.

“It makes me feel amazing to see the support that turned out. I’ve loved this community since before we missed here. I’m extremely impressed with everybody here. It is just amazing the love for their Veterans,” she said.

Three WWII veterans, a Korean War veteran, a Vietnam War veteran, and the wife of a WWII veteran were all finally laid to rest.

Gina Gustafson with the ‘Missing in America Project’ arranged the service after finding the unclaimed cremains at a fort smith funeral home. The organization’s mission is to find all remains of veterans across the country and give them proper burials.

“I just like to see the respect that people have for the Veterans. There are so many people that have no respect for anything anymore, let alone for Veterans. It’s just so important and it just warms my heart completely,” she said.

The organization S.A.D.A. or ‘Serving and Defending Americans’ purchased urns for the veterans' cremains and led the escort from the funeral home to the cemetery.

Tom Ross from S.A.D.A says in the military they were taught to leave no fellow soldier behind and all veterans were made a promise that when their lives come to an end they will be honored for their service.

“Too many veterans have fallen through the cracks just as these had for 30 years. We’re going to change that as best we can,” he said.

Ross says last year S.A.D.A. did more than 200 veteran funeral escorts but this one definitely felt different.

“It really hits home. These are veterans that were basically forgotten, weren’t claimed, nobody stepped up for them. Thanks to the Missing in America Project and SADA, now they can rest,” he said.

The ‘Missing in America Project’ says there will soon be another service for three more unclaimed veterans.

The organization hopes more funeral homes across the area will contact them if they have unclaimed remains so they can investigate if they are veterans and help also give them proper burials.

