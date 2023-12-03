Fundraising event held for non-profit supporting individuals with disabilities

The stars were out in full force for the inaugural 'The Abilities Ball.' The event raised money for non-profit, Life Styles.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The stars were out in full force for the inaugural 'The Abilities Ball.' The fundraising event was held Saturday, March 11, evening at the Fayetteville Public Library. It was a night to remember, let loose and celebrate everyone.

"People with disabilities are just like those who don't have disabilities," said Life Styles Board Member and client, David Van Bebber. "They have hopes, they have dreams, they have desires."

Life Styles is there for those with disabilities to achieve their goals.

"We're an organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities and living their full potential in the community," said Life Styles Executive Director, John Newman.

Newman says he wants the community to end the stereotype that those with disabilities cannot work or be independent.

"We want to make sure that we help others understand that we want our clients to be as independent as possible in the community," Newman said. "We need the community to understand that, individuals with disabilities have those abilities to work, play, have fun."

John Newman has been with Life Styles for nearly 15 years. About six of those years he's spent as executive director. He says not only does the non-profit benefit from the community, but the community benefits from the program as well.

"It benefits all those that are in the community as well," Bebber said.

Bebber knows the first-hand impact of Life Styles. His son has worked with the non-profit for about 15 years. David is also a board member.

