Fundraiser held for River Valley man shot in Hackett

HACKETT, Ark. — A two-day fundraiser was held this weekend for a 23-year-old River Valley man who was shot while at his job and continues to recover.

The Artemis Project, an animal rescue center hosted the fundraiser for 23-year-old Charlie Scott. Scott was shot in the shoulder by a woman while at work for the Artemis Project on Friday, August 13.

“As a community…we want his family to know that we are with them. That we're on their team,” said Maggie Victory, co-owner of Rover Valley Natural Pet Store in Fort Smith. “We know that Charlie and his family need to help right now because it was a shocking and surprising event and if there’s a way we can help, of course, you want to be able to be a part of that,” Victory continued. Rover Valley was the host of Saturday’s fundraising event.

Scott is still in the hospital and working with specialists to see how much usage he can regain in his arm.

“His spirits are good. He is managing the pain and he gets his stitches out in a couple of weeks,” said Victory.

However, Scott may have to go out of state to get treatment on his arm. This could raise the cost of the family’s medical bills.

“He’s recovering and we’re just trying to raise money to help him through this time,” said Artemis Project Board Member Elizabeth Johnson.

Saturday, $5 nail clips for pets, games, a silent auction, and t-shirts were sold to help raise money. In addition, Rover Valley clearance items.

“100% of the proceeds from those… whatever you pay on the sticker is what’s going to go to help Charlie,” said Victory.

“It’s super important to show our support for someone who’s doing what he loves to do and for something crazy like this happens,” said Johnson.

Sunday's event was centered around cat adoptions.

To support by purchasing a shirt, you can order your choice of a t-shirt saying either ‘#TeamCharlie’ or ‘Artemis Project’.