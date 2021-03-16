Full reopening of Beaver Lake delayed

Certain sections of camping areas of some parks will remain closed until contracts to clean restrooms and other facilities are awarded.

ROGERS, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Beaver Lake Project Office will be opening some of its most popular parks for the season on April 1, but the full opening of some parks will be delayed.

Certain sections of camping areas at Dam Site River, Prairie Creek and Horseshoe Bend will remain closed until contracts to clean restrooms and other facilities are awarded.

The following areas will remain closed until contract cleaning services can be provided:

Dam Site River sites 38-59 (Parker Bottoms camping loop)

Prairie Creek Park sites 90-112

Horseshoe Bend Park sites 126-188

A reservation closure will be placed on the campsites in these areas for the month of April.

Visitors with reservations in the closed areas will be given the option to cancel their reservation and receive a full refund or to keep the reservation in place.

If the campsite reopens before their arrival date, visitors will be able to camp on their reserved campsite, and if the campsite does not reopen before the first day of their reservation, the reservation will be canceled, and a full refund will be processed.

Park ranger staff will be performing daily cleanings of facilities in addition to their normal duties in order to provide limited cleaning services in the areas that reopen.

For questions, please contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.