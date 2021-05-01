"Frozen Toes 5K/15K Trail Run" to be held on Kessler Mountain Jan. 23

The event is perfect for runners looking to transition to a longer trail race or for those who want to race on soft-surface trails for the first time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department (FPRD) will host a modified, in-person version of the Frozen Toes 5K/15K Trail Run on the technical and challenging singletrack trails of Kessler Mountain.

In order to offer a safe experience for runners and the community, the FPRD has modified the event with strict COVID-19 protocols that have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health, focusing on staggered starts, physical distancing, limiting contact/interactions and minimizing onsite activity.

The event is perfect for runners looking to transition to a longer trail race or for those who want to race on soft-surface trails for the first time.

The race will be limited to 200 participants, but an alternative challenge option is also being offered that will allow participants to complete their run on the marked course at a time that is suitable and safe for them between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.

Race and Challenge Details:

The trail race will start and finish at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Runners will be assigned a starting time in advance.

Start waves will consist of no more than 20 runners and will take place at intervals between 9:00 a,n, and 10:00 a.m.

The 15K runners will be assigned the early start times, followed by the 5K runners.

Runners should plan to carry water/nutrition as there will not be a water/aid station on the course.

Those participating in the challenge option can complete their run during the week of Jan. 24-31.

Maps will be available via the Strava app and the course will be physically marked.

City staff will be marking the course on Friday, Jan. 22.

Course markings will remain in place to accommodate the participants of the challenge options and will be removed on Feb. 1.

Trail users should note that the trail system on Kessler Mountain will be closed to the public for the race on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The trails will be open to the public outside of that time.

Registration Fees:

The registration fee is $30 and includes a goody bag with custom logo socks, finisher medals, and downloadable race photos.

Register online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation.

Awards and Age Groups:

Prizes will be awarded to the overall top three male and female finishers and to the top male and female finishers in each age group participating in the in-person race. (<14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-49, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, >70).

Several volunteer opportunities are available for this event. If you are familiar with the Kessler Mountain trails or just like supporting trail running events, please contact visit the volunteer registration information that can be found on GivePulse for the 2021 Frozen Toes Trail Run.

For more information on Parks & Recreation racing events, please call (479) 444-3463, or visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/raceseries.

2021 Frozen Toes Race Partners: