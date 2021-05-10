Annual used book sale to be held at Fort Smith Library

Children and young adult books will be available for sale at the library from Oct. 22-24.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Book lovers will get the chance to add to their collections at the Friends of Fort Smith Public Library book sale.

Used children and young adult books will be available for sale from Oct. 22-24 at the main library located at 3201 Rogers Ave., in Fort Smith.

Sale hours will be:

Friday, Oct 22, 3:30 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 - 5 p.m.

The sale will only feature books in the children and young adult categories.

Thousands of fiction and non-fiction books will be up for grabs at bargain prices. Videos and other non-print formats will be available to purchase as well.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of Fort Smith Public Library, which provides supplemental funding for library programs, materials and much more.