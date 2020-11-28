Small Business Saturday sets the stage for COVID recovery for many local businesses

A local coffee shop owner in West Fork hopes Small Business Saturday is a rally for small businesses across the country impacted by the coronavirus.

WEST FORK, Ark. — Small Business Saturday carries more weight than ever before as local businesses across the country and our area struggle to stay afloat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5NEWS visited with a West Fork coffee shop that's not only recovering from the COVID economy but being burglarized in the summer.

"We're not going to let this take us down because we can't," Emily Norman, French Kiss Coffee owner, said.

Her coffee shop in West Fork is still open and running after a few hits in 2020.

5NEWS first spoke with Emily in August when French Kiss Coffee was just one target in a crime spree throughout the town. Coming at a time when the economy was strained, and business was slow. But through it all, the community chose to shop local and help keep the lights on.

"We still get asked, 'Hey, are you okay? How are you doing? How is your business doing?'"

French Kiss Coffee bounced back from the robbery, and now with Small Business Saturday just hours away, Emily says the day carries more weight this year. It means French Kiss is not one of more than 100 thousand small businesses across the country that have closed down due to the pandemic. And she plans to do whatever she has to do to keep the doors open. Not just for her family but the entire community.

"Just to give them hope. Letting them know that we are still here surviving and that they can still survive - that we are strong so let's stand strong together," Norman said.

When you drive through Norman's coffee shop, you will meet her mom Tonya at the window.

One of the best things about shopping local is that they often know your name, know your face, and sometimes even know your drink order.

Saturday, thousands of other small business owners across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will flip on their open signs. Businesses will greet their loyal customers who've helped them stay afloat this year. Emily says she will always be grateful for those customers.

“Just seeing the smile on their face and the simple fact that they are happy to see me makes everything okay," Norman said.