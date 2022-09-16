French bulldog wanted for Legally Blonde The Musical promo video in Fayetteville

The deadline for the video audition in Fayetteville will be Thursday, Sept. 29.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The producers of Legally Blonde The Musical are looking for a friendly French bulldog that will be part of a video shoot to promote the show.

Legally Blonde The Musical will be in technical rehearsals at the Walton Arts Center in October before the first public performances on Oct. 21-22 of the show's new national tour.

“We need a cute cuddly Frenchie for this project,” said Sophie Whitfield, associate general manager and producer with Big League Productions. “The dog should be people friendly, affectionate and like to be held.”

The dog must be available for a video shoot on Friday, Oct. 7, but will not be performing on stage during the production. The video will be the launch of the show's national tour and will be seen across the country.

If you think you have the perfect dog for this role, you can email a short video of the dog to sophie@bigleague.org.

The deadline for the video audition will be Thursday, Sept. 29.

Dog owners will be notified when the new star is selected and it will be announced on the Walton Arts Center social media on Friday, Sept. 30.

You can also be one of the first to see the new national tour of Legally Blonde The Musical at the four performances on Oct. 14-16.

Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.

Show Dates & Times

Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

