Free spring appliance pickup set for April in Bella Vista

Sign ups for the free pickup will be from March 1-31 through 12 p.m.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Republic Services will be offering a spring appliance pick-up for Bella Vista residents with good standing on the first week of April.

The pickup is free and will be held from April 4-8 and residents must sign up before the pickup week. You can sign-up until 12 p.m. each day to sign up, email at appliance@bellavistaar.gov or call 479-876-1255, option 7.

Appliances must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on April 4 regardless of the individual pickup days. Pickup could take a few days depending on the number of participants.

Items that use Freon such as refrigerators are not accepted. These items can be collected for a fee by the Benton County Solid Waste District. For more information click here.

To view a list of other items that are not accepted, click here.