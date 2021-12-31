Free skate day at Fort Smith ice rink happening this weekend

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mayor George B. McGill and the City of Fort Smith welcome the New Year with a free skate day at the downtown ice rink on Jan. 2.
Jan. 2 will also be the last day that the ice rink will be in operation. There will be food trucks, hot chocolate, and games.
The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ice skating rink located at the Glass Pavilion at 100 North B St.
The event is open to the public but the Office of Mayor George B. McGill is highly recommending the public to adhere to the guidance of the Arkansas Department of Health in social distancing. Face coverings are suggested, and those with COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend.