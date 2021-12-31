Free skate day at Fort Smith ice rink happening this weekend

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the ice skating rink located at the Glass Pavilion at 100 North B St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mayor George B. McGill and the City of Fort Smith welcome the New Year with a free skate day at the downtown ice rink on Jan. 2.

Jan. 2 will also be the last day that the ice rink will be in operation. There will be food trucks, hot chocolate, and games.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ice skating rink located at the Glass Pavilion at 100 North B St.