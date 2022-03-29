Arkansas Cinema Society to screen 'To The Stars' at Thaden School

The special screening of "To The Stars" will be held on April 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Thaden School in Bentonville. It's free and open to the public.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As part of the Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight Series, the Arkansas Cinema Society will host a screening of To The Stars in Bentonville.

The free screening of the film will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Thaden School, located at 800 SE C Street in Bentonville.

Kristin Mann, a producer from Northwest Arkansas, will hold a Q+A after the film.

To The Stars was directed by Martha Stephens, written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary and co-executive produced by Rockhill Studios, of Fayetteville. It stars Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom), Liana Liberato (The Best of Me) Tony Hale (VEEP), Malin Akerman (Billions), Lucas Zumann (Anne with an E), Jordana Spiro (Ozark) and Shea Whigham (Mission Impossible).

Produced by Mann, To The Stars is a coming of age 1960s drama set in a small town in Oklahoma. It premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

"At ACS, we believe that one of the best ways to inspire future filmmakers is to let them see the work of Arkansans successfully working in the industry,” said ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker. "Arkansas native Kristin Mann has spent the last decade working to bring stories to life as a producer. We look forward to featuring her as the first in our Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight Series of 2022."

Designed to connect Arkansas filmmakers, the spotlight series allows them to highlight their films and host in-depth conversations about their work.

Those featured in the series range from independently-made, local films to special screenings of nationally-released movies by an Arkansan.

