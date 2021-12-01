Free pet microchipping event happening in Fayetteville this Saturday

The drive-thru event is taking place at Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County. Reservations are required.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Those who missed the free microchip event in Fayetteville last month will have another opportunity to help ensure their pet's safety this weekend.

1 in 3 pets will get lost at some point in their lifetimes, and since they can't talk and don't carry a wallet, microchipping is the best way to provide your pet with a permanent ID that helps them get back home to you.

On Saturday (Jan. 16) Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas and Friends of Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County are hosting another free microchip event.

NWA - Free Drive-Thru Pet Microchip Event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Friends of Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County, located at 801 W Clydesdale Dr. in Fayetteville.

Having your pet microchipped provides peace of mind.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs are 2.5 times and cats are 21.4 times more likely to be returned to their home from a shelter if they have a registered microchip, so don't miss this chance to protect your furbabies.

Microchips for dogs and cats are free, sponsored by Best Friends Animals Society in Northwest Arkansas, while supplies last and registration is required.

To make an appointment to get your pet a free microchip, visit bestfriends.org/petid.

When making an appointment, you can also add a Custom ID tags for free with a donation to Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas.

The event is weather-permitting and will be canceled if the temperature drops below 40 degrees.

Guests are required to comply with all state COVID guidelines. For more information, visit NWA - Free Drive-Thru Pet Microchip Event.

Interested in volunteering at Friends of Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County? Here are a few ways you can help:

Dog Walkers and Cat Cuddlers: Being in an animal shelter can sometimes cause animals to become depressed and stressed. We need dedicated volunteers who are willing to come in and socialize with our orphans to help keep their spirits up.

Foster Care: We are looking for responsible, animal-loving people who are willing to open up their hearts and homes to special needs orphans at our shelter. Animals that need to be in foster care may include sick cats/dogs, moms with litters of kittens/ puppies, orphan puppies/kittens that need to be bottle-fed, dogs/cats recovering from surgery, and/or animals that need further socialization.

Pet Detectives: A pet detective is in charge of going through our adoptable kennel and cattery with the 'lost animals' books and trying to match animals with their potential owners, so that they may be reunited.