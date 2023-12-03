Free mental health first aid classes being offered to Arkansans

Throughout 2023, dozens of mental health first aid classes will be offered throughout the state for free.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is addressing the mental health crisis by providing Arkansans free mental health first aid classes.

Throughout 2023, dozens of mental health first aid classes will be offered throughout the state for free.

Participants are not required to be Arkansas Blue Cross members to take the classes.

Classes will be taught by instructors with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, providing certification through the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

Participants seeking certification will complete two hours of online pre-work, followed by a six-hour, in-person class. Lunch will be provided.

Classes will be offered each month. To register, click here.

