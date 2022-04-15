Free mammogram screenings available in NWA

Free mammograms will be available for uninsured or underinsured women in Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Breast Center, A MANA Clinic is partnering with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO) to help provide free screening mammograms to women throughout Northwest Arkansas.

BCFO will pay for mammogram screenings of uninsured or underinsured women with money donated by Brown Boys Roofing.

The mammograms screenings will be available through a BCFO voucher program that’s been in place for more than 10 years in southwest Missouri.

“We are thrilled to expand this free screening mammogram program in Arkansas,” said BCFO CEO Joe Daues. “We are grateful for the generosity of Brown Boys Roofing and feel lucky to have a partner like The Breast Center to enhance the emphasis on early detection of breast cancer because that’s key to surviving.”

The Breast Center is hosting a program discussion with BCFO at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15. It will be held at their flagship center located at W. Sunbridge in Fayetteville.

“We are hopeful this partnership will increase women’s options for the annual screening mammograms,” said Dr. Danna Grear, a radiologist, and co-founder of The Breast Center. “Our mission at The Breast Center is provide hope through early detection to all women, and this partnership helps us reach more women.”

