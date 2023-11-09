Free low-sensory petting zoo to be held in NWA

​The event will be free but there will be a cost to feed the animals or ride the donkeys.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NWA Special Kids is partnering with the Benton County Fair to host a low-sensory petting zoo next week.

According to its Facebook, NWA Special Kids is a charity organization that is dedicated to providing "holiday events for children with special needs."

The petting zoo will be held on Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will be free but there will be a cost to feed the animals or ride the donkeys.

