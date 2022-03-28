Free home cleanings offered to cancer patients in Bentonville

A nonprofit organization is partnering with a local cleaning company to offer free home cleanings to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Busted Knuckles Cleaning has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason to help cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Busted Knuckles is a veteran-owned and locally operated cleaning company. Cleaning for a Reason is a nationwide program that partners with cleaning companies. The partnership started in 2021 and since then, they have provided free cleanings to several cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Cancer treatment can be all-consuming, making basic tasks like home cleaning difficult.

"Our House Cleaning Technicians love cleaning for our cancer patients. It makes them feel good inside to give of themselves to help others," said Founder, Kerri Christensen.

Owners Kerri and Rob Christensen are committed to making a difference in the community and want to extend their reach to helping cancer patients.

“Cleaning for a Reason means so much to us,” Christensen said. “We just want to help those who are in our community that are struggling right now due to being affected. This is our way of giving back. It's already hard enough going through cancer. You need as much support as possible. Personally, the reason why we support this cause is because it hits close to home. We've had several family members struggle during their treatment. You're tired, feel sick, and it's such a fight just to get out of bed. We’re committed to serving.”

Busted Knuckles Cleaning cleans two homes per month for two consecutive months at no cost. They say this will be an ongoing service for cancer patients who live in Bentonville and 10-mile surrounding radius.

Cleaning For a Reason Week is April 18-24 and you can help by volunteering or donating to the cause. Click here for more information on how you can help.