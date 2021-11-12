Free dog adoptions underway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services is currently waiving adoption fees for all dogs through Saturday, Nov. 13.
The animal adoption process consists of three steps:
- Go online to view adoptable pets and read full personality profiles. Meet and greets or showing of adoptable pets outside of their kennels are not held unless an approved application is on file.
- Fill out the online adoption application and wait for the approval. Applications can be approved anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours.
- Meet adoptable pets in person and take home your pet! Once the application is approved, pets must be picked up within 24 hours.
Fayetteville Animal Services is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave.
To see a list of adoptable pets, click here.