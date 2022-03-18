Free dog adoptions available in Fayetteville this week

Fayetteville Animal Services is waiving the fees for dog adoptions March 18-26.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging adoptions by waiving fees for dogs during spring break.

Those looking for a new addition to the family can adopt a dog for free from Friday, March 18, to Saturday, March 26.

There are currently more than 20 adorable, lovable and adoptable dogs and puppies at the shelter waiting for their forever homes. All pets at the Fayetteville shelter are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. Dogs have also been tested for heartworms.

"We have some dogs who have been waiting a long time for that perfect person to come through the doors, and we want to make adoption everyone's first choice," Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz wrote in a press release. "Our staff spends so much time with these dogs, getting to know them really well, and the highlight of their day is helping a potential adopter find just the right companion."

Fayetteville Animal Services is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. and is open for adoption from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Adopters are asked to fill out an online application to be approved for adoption.

Click here for more information on how to adopt and see the animals looking for their new homes.

