Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield offering free community fitness classes in Rogers

At 9 a.m. each Saturday, July 9-August 27, Arkansas Blue Cross will host free workouts with classes designed for all skill levels and open to everyone. Classes will be held at the Rogers welcome center, 4602 W. Walnut.

Class Schedule:

July 9 - High Impact Interval Training (HIIT) with Crystal Tharp of Werk Fitness

July 16 - Pilates with Maya Kivisto of Club Pilates

July 23 - Barre by Ember Dennison of Barre3

July 30 - Body Sculpting with Crystal Tharp of Werk Fitness

August 6 - High Impact Interval Training (HIIT) with Crystal Tharp of Werk Fitness

August 13 – Couples Dancing with Kathleen and Jonathan Seals of Arthur Murray Dance

August 20 – Pilates with Emma Speir of Club Pilates

August 27 - Barre with Ember Dennison of Barre3

"We are proud to be able to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a great, free workout with highly trained, local instructors and facilities,” said Candice Holt, supervisor of the ArkansasBlue welcome center in Rogers. “It’s also a great chance to try a new kind of workout you’ve been curious about but were hesitant to commit to.”

