Free Business Expo and Career Fair to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 Business Expo & Career Fair will be held on Friday, May 5 at the Fort Smith Convention Center.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be over 100 booths available to network and showcase their available jobs.
The event is free and there will also be prizes.
The Fort Smith Convention Center is located at 55 S. 7th Street.
