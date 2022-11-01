Rogers Fire Dept. offering to deliver at-home COVID tests to certain residents

Residents can receive free at-home COVID test kits from the Rogers Fire Department by delivery or from a drive-thru event.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department (RFD) is giving away COVID-19 at-home tests in two different ways.

Rogers residents who have limited mobility or transportation can receive a single box with two COVID tests by delivery from the RFD.

The department can only deliver within Rogers city limits. Tests will be delivered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The department asks to allow up to 24 hours for requests to be processed and scheduled.

Those who meet the criteria can request a testing kit online on the city's website.

Residents who don't qualify for delivery can pick up free tests at a drive-thru distribution event at Rogers High School on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (while supplies last).

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, you can also sign up to receive four free COVID tests from the federal government.