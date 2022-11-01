Rogers Fire Dept. offering to deliver at-home COVID tests to certain residents

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department (RFD) is giving away COVID-19 at-home tests in two different ways.
Rogers residents who have limited mobility or transportation can receive a single box with two COVID tests by delivery from the RFD.
The department can only deliver within Rogers city limits. Tests will be delivered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The department asks to allow up to 24 hours for requests to be processed and scheduled.
Those who meet the criteria can request a testing kit online on the city's website.
Residents who don't qualify for delivery can pick up free tests at a drive-thru distribution event at Rogers High School on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (while supplies last).
Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, you can also sign up to receive four free COVID tests from the federal government.
The federal government is limiting the number of tests any household can order due to projected high demand. Four tests can be shipped per household, not per person.