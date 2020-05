Fredgrikas Montel Hardiman exited a boat on the Elk River and was swept downstream by a swift current.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that 34-year-old Fredgrikas Montel Hardiman drowned on the Elk River Saturday (May 23).

