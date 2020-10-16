Fourth annual Rendezvous in the Ozarks underway

People from all over the country came to experience the beautiful Ozark Mountains of Arkansas.

OZARK, Ark. — For those who love to jump into their 4x4 vehicles and go on an adventure, nothing is more exciting than Rendezvous in the Ozarks.

“It’s the biggest plot of land with trails anywhere, that’s not out west basically, and there’s a variety of types of trails to do. The scenery this time around in October is beautiful," said Tod Dudley, Natural State Overland trail coordinator.



Byrd’s Adventure Camp located near the Mulberry River and surrounded by the Ozark National Forrest was at the center of the action Friday (Oct. 16).

Nearly 40 vendors demonstrated products for fans of the great outdoors.

"It is perfect for what we do. They have plenty of primitive camping for those that wish to be off-grid which is what the overland lifestyle tends to be," said Brad Brazell, with Natural State Overland.

The backroads and trails may look challenging to navigate but for those who enjoy the overlanding lifestyle, these obstacles almost look effortless.

“Whether it be ledges or down trees or deep creek or river crossings to get you through, you just got to deal with whatever the trail throws at you," Dudley said.

Hundreds of vehicles with four-wheel drive and nearly 1,000 people are expected to attend this weekend.

“The cool rig is an added bonus and definitely just being out in nature and enjoying the stars at night that’s the biggest kick," said Ricky England, Natural State Overland staff member.



The coronavirus didn’t have much of an impact on the event.

“I think COVID is driving everyone to the outdoors for sure," Dudley said. "I’ve read some articles and stuff like that about how state parks are getting almost overrun because people are tired of sitting in their house and they’re actually getting out and experiencing the environment around them."

While having a cool rig is an added bonus, getting to enjoy the great outdoors is the best part of the journey.