Adventureland issued a statement Sunday evening saying one guest died in Saturday's accident after a boat overturned on a popular ride.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park said one person has died after an accident on the Raging River ride Saturday.

The park issued a statement on their Facebook page Sunday evening:

"Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of [July 3]. This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

Four people were initially taken to the hospital, three of those in critical condition, according to the park and the Altoona Police Department.

According to an earlier Facebook post from the park, the ride was inspected on Friday and "found to be in sound working order." The post said the ride will remain closed for a thorough inspection.