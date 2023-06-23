Four people have died following an overnight structure fire in Little Rock, according to reports.

The fire reportedly happened around 2:00 a.m. in a home located on Greenfield Drive.

Fire crews responded to the call and during the search of the home, found four people that were dead as a result.

Little Rock police and Little Rock fire crews are reportedly working together on the investigation.

There is no other information at this time, but we will work to provide more information as it becomes available.