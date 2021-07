A four car pile-up has left two people injured in Fayetteville this morning (July 6) according to Cpl Foster.

The accident happened on North Storer Avenue.

Two people suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The person at fault was arrested and was driving on a suspended license.

There are no further details at this time.