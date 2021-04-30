Foundation to surprise teachers with $74,000 in grants April 30

The Rogers Public Education Foundation (FPEF) will award $74,011 in grants to teachers during surprise visits on Friday, April 30.

Walmart Community Grants and individual donors, RPEF is able to provide over 57 grants to Rogers teachers this year thanks to fundraisers like the Wall of Distinction, annual golf tournament, Forest Frenzy Trail Run, the sales of Major Saver cards and large donations from Rogers Early Morning Risers Rotary Club,

“With the mission of the Rogers Public Education Foundation focused on year-round fundraising to support our district's teachers' needs through academic programs and materials, we are excited to announce that we will be distributing $74,011,” said Kelli Gemmell, RPEF President. “We are so thankful for the generous support we have received from our partners and our community that help make this possible. Every dollar helps our teachers continue to provide the best educational experience for our students.”

These grants will help fund many classroom needs for over 14,569 students.

Schools receiving grants:

Pre-K Center, Bellview Elementary

Bonnie Grimes Elementary

Eastside Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Garfield Elementary

Grace Hill Elementary

Jones Elementary

Northside Elementary

Old Wire

Elementary

Reagan Elementary

Tillary Elementary

Tucker Elementary

Kirksey Middle School

Lingle Middle School

Oakdale

Middle School

Heritage High School

Rogers High School

Rogers New

Tech High School

Crossroads, and the ESOL office

The Rogers Public Education Foundation was formed in 1996 and since then has worked to promote and enhance the quality of education in the Rogers Public Schools.