Foundation hosts spa day for Gold Star Women in Winslow

A Gold Star Family is the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSLOW, Ark. — A Winslow foundation is marking Gold Start Families day with a spa day.

A Gold Star Family is the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

According to their website, Warhorse Legacy Foundation is Northwest Arkansas' only nonprofit veterans' organization dedicated to horsemanship, outdoor recreation, and networking.

Jill Stephenson was a single mother. When her son Ben Kopp died, she became a Gold Star family member. Stephenson explains that he was an Army Ranger who was injured in Afghanistan and died from those injuries. She said it was nine days later at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

"To not worry about him was something that I had to teach myself how to do," she said.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the War Horse Legacy Foundation hosted a spa day for Goldstar women.

"They give so much sometimes, we have a tendency to not take care of ourselves. So we wanted to give them an opportunity to be pampered," said Foundation President, Valorie Jones. "All of these women have something in common, and that's that they've made an ultimate sacrifice by losing a family member. So it's great to build the support network"

"I would say it's the number one tool for survival is finding a community or a tribe that understands a similar loss or has experienced this a similar loss," said Stephenson.

Warhorse is hosting an open house for the general public to attend. On October 22nd, they'll have archery, fishing, and a barbecue provided.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device