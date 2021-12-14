John Bell Jr. Park initial selection for name of Fort Smith’s Riverfront Drive Park

The city is looking for public input on the park at Riverfront Drive being named after John Bell, Jr.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Commission is planning to name the Riverfront Drive Sports Fields after Fort Smith artist John Bell, Jr., but is open to other suggestions for one of the city’s newest parks.

The park, at 3700 Riverfront Drive near the Arkansas River and just north of downtown Fort Smith, has 51 acres with soccer fields and options for future expansion. An inclusive playground is in the design phase. The city of Fort Smith provided this document as background on selection of naming the park after Bell.

Public comments will be accepted until Jan. 11, 2021. All comments will be forwarded to the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Commission for review before a final decision. Comments must be submitted in writing or hand delivered to this address:

Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Office

3301 S. M St.,

Fort Smith, Ark., 72903

Bell, died in November 2013 at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer and grew up in Fort Smith.