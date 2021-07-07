Fort Smith's first all-inclusive playground coming to Riverfront Drive

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors has approved construction for the city's first all-inclusive playground. A preview of what the new play area will look like has been shared on social media.
The playground will be part of the Riverfront Drive Sports Fields, next to the Riverfront Trail system.
Revenue for the project came from a sales tax approved by residents and is slated to cost $800,000.
The city says the playground and new restrooms will open in Spring 2022.
Since 2018, Fort Smith has been working on renovating its parks to make playgrounds more inclusive for special needs children.
