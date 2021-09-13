Fort Smith woman killed after crash in Alma

26-year-old Kansetta Howard was driving south on I-49 near Alma when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees.

ALMA, Ark. — A Fort Smith woman is dead after crashing into trees on Interstate-49.

According to a fatality report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Kansetta Howard was driving south on I-49 near Alma on Sunday, Sept. 12, around 2:30 a.m.

The report states that Howard's vehicle left the roadway across the right shoulder and struck several trees before coming to a stop in the tree line.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.