Hammerhead worms popping up across our area

The invasive species of flatworms prey on earthworms causing problems for yards, gardens and ecosystems.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you have ever come across a hammerhead worm, the sight of it may have resembled something out of a sci-fi movie.

"I did not exactly know what it was. I had never seen anything like this before," said Chanel Driscoll Rosenberg, a Fort Smith resident.

The flatworm gets its name from a hammer-like head. It is a predatory worm, feeding on earthworms, and is invasive.

"It's one of those things that is a menace," says Dr. Vic Ford with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service. "It can harm ecosystems by destroying earthworms in it."

Hammerhead worms are originally from Asia and have found their way to the United States, most likely through the importation of potted plants, root balls, or soil. Here in the Natural State, the worms have settled down for nearly a decade.

Recently, the worm has been spotted in Bentonville and down in Fort Smith in Rosenberg's yard.

"It was after we got a huge rainstorm and they started coming out of the ground," says Rosenberg. "They were out on the concrete trying to find a dry place after the rain."

Not sure of what the creature was, Rosenberg grabbed some gloves and tossed the hammerhead worm into the trash. Using gloves was the right thing to do. Hammerhead worms are covered in slime with a toxin similar to a pufferfish. The concentration is small but can cause a rash to people and discomfort to pets if ingested.

So what can we do to get rid of these worms? The answer is, not much. The worms feed on earthworms which are vital to supporting ecosystems and vegetation growth from the ground up, and insecticides can harm them in the process of trying to fight off hammerhead worms.

But there are some things at home you can use to help get rid of any hammerhead worms you may find.

First, use gloves when handling the worms. Second, do not chop them up. Hammerhead worms have been found to regenerate segments. So cutting one worm into three pieces will triple the number of worms to deal with. Instead, place them in a zip lock bag, freeze them overnight and toss them in the trash the next day. If the thought of having a worm in your freezer isn't ideal, you can also pour salt and/or vinegar on them - the route Rosenberg took.

"In my experience salt, pouring salt on them is the best way to kill them," said Rosenberg.

You can find more information on hammerhead worms and what to do if you see one here.

