Fort Smith Board reviews $609.5 million 10-year plan for utility work

The Fort Smith Utility Department has presented a $609.5 million 10-year capital improvement plan for 2021 through 2030 to the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Utility Department presented a $609.5 million 10-year capital improvement plan for 2021 through 2030 to the Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Oct. 27). The ten-year CIP is a planning tool to look short- and long-term forecasted projects, said Utilities Director Lance McAvoy.

“These projects range from large maintenance projects and system upgrades to expanding and maintaining customer service to required projects such as Consent Decree and Health Department requirements. Due to COVID-19, many of the 2020 CIP projects were either not started or slowed down to reduce the possible financial impact on the city by reduced revenue and to ensure the financial stability of the department during the crisis,” McAvoy said.

McAvoy noted that just in the water department plan for 2020, 12 were not complete and eight were not started in order to be prepared for the possible financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.