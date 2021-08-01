Fort Smith United Way boss named OG&E community manager

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Eddie Lee Herndon, president, and CEO of the United Way of Fort Smith, has been hired by OG&E as community affairs manager in western Arkansas. Herndon is resigning from the United Way effective Aug. 13.
In his OG&E role, Herndon will be involved in economic development, crisis management, policy advocacy, and community leadership, according to a statement from the United Way.
“Springboarding from United Way, I am very excited for this new opportunity where I will be using my talents to represent OG&E. United Way has over 93 years of success serving the community with great directors before me, and I am proud to have been a part of this history. United Way will no doubt continue an upward trajectory serving those in need under the new leadership,” Herndon said in the statement.
