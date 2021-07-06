Fort Smith recognized by United Nations ambassador as artistic and culturally relevant city

Fort Smith is the 10th city across the world to receive this designation from the UN.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A United Nations ambassador has recognized Fort Smith as an artistic and culturally relevant city.

The UN Ambassador of Art, Ibiyinka Olufem Alao, declared Fort Smith a "United Nations International city for artistic and cultural innovation in peace building and economic growth" on Tuesday (July 6).

Olufemi met with Fort Smith Mayor George McGill for the announcement.

UN Ambassador of Art, Ibiyinka Olufemi Alao just declared Fort Smith a "United Nations International City for Artistic and Cultural Innovation in Peacebuilding and Economic Growth!"

Ibyinka Olufemi Alao will begin a year-long residency in Fort Smith starting in September.

Alao and McGill believe this can help boost the economy and artistic tourism to the city.