Fort Smith trash & recycling carts to be collected two days early due to inclement weather

Due to unprecedented weather expected next week, trash and recycling will be collected two days early in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Department of Sanitation will be doing trash and recycling pick up two days early due to inclement weather expected next week, Solid Waste Service Director Kyle Forman announced Friday (Feb. 12).

A winter storm is predicted to bring icy weather to the area, creating unsafe conditions on roads for the City's trash and recycling collectors.

Residents who usually have their trash and recycling carts picked up on Mondays are asked to put their carts out by 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

For those scheduled for trash and recycling pickups on Tuesdays, you are asked to put your carts out by 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

All standard rules for cart collections still apply.

The City's Dial-a-Truck, a program that allows a city sanitation customer to call the sanitation department and schedule a pick-up of five large bulky items, will also operate on Saturday and Sunday.

Solid waste collections for both commercial and industrial users will occur on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The landfill hours and status are to be determined as the icy storm plays out, Forman said.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday into Monday. Lows will be near 0º early next week, with several inches of snow expected.