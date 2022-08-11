Local bus lines offering free rides on Election Day

Local bus lines are offering free rides to make it easier for residents to vote.

FORT SMITH, Ark — If you need a ride to vote, bus lines in the area are helping make that easier.

Bus rides will be free for Fort Smith transit riders on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To plan your trip, just use the RouteShout 2.0 application.

Ozark Regional is also offering free rides in Northwest Arkansas. All you have to do is find your polling place and set up your ride by visiting Ozark.org.

