Fort Smith tourism chief optimistic that vaccinations, convention center changes will help the industry

Tim Jacobsen, executive director of the Fort Smith A&P, is optimistic about the tourism industry's future in the Fort Smith metro.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video attached is from 2019 when the City of Fort Smith received the Natural State Tourism Award for its bicentennial celebrations.

Less than 60 days into his job as the new executive director of the Fort Smith A&P, Tim Jacobsen is optimistic about the future of the tourism industry in the Fort Smith metro.

Jacobsen, the former executive director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau in Osage Beach, Mo., started Jan. 4, taking over the position left vacant when Claude Legris retired from the post July 10. That put him in Fort Smith as the city was deep in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and funding was down by 30%.

“We get our funding from the 3% lodging tax. From 2019 to 2020, that was down 30%,” Jacobsen said. “But that is not as bad as some. We have fared better than some in the industry.”

In 2019, Fort Smith collected $920,247 from the lodging tax, up 9.5% compared with the $840,004 in 2018. The increase was better than the 5.2% increase among the 17 Arkansas cities reviewed for the Arkansas Tourism Ticker. In 2020, the lodging tax brought in just under $700,000 for the city, Jacobsen said. The Fort Smith A&P Commission administers and oversees the funds received from the 3% percent Fort Smith lodging tax. Corporate and business travel to the city has continued during the pandemic, which has helped the hotels in the city, Jacobsen said.