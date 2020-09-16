Fort Smith to provide payment kiosks for bill payment

One resolution allows the city to use capital improvement funds for technology, security and set up for a drive-thru location for utility payments.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved two resolutions at Tuesday (Sept. 15) night’s regular meeting to give residents more convenient options to pay their water and sewer bills.

One resolution allows the city to use capital improvement funds for technology, security and set up for a drive-thru location for utility payments. The other allows the mayor to execute a contract with U.S. Payments, LLC so residents can make utility payments at kiosks located throughout the city.

According to a memo by Utility Director Lance McAvoy, more than 50% of consumers prefer the convenience and immediacy of traditional and in-person bill payments. Some of those do so because they have limited access to technology, credit cards, and debit cards, which make online bill payments impossible.