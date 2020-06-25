Fort Smith to host traveling 4th of July party

The traveling party train will make six stops to city parks and the Reserve at Chaffee Crossing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and Mayor George McGill are inviting residents to attend the Mayor’s Fourth of July Celebration with a twist.

What is the twist you ask? This is a traveling party.

In order to continue tradition in our new COVID-19 normal, the City is bringing the party to you on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

This year’s festivity has a surprise that will increase safety for residents while also expanding the accessibility across the city’s footprint.

The Mayor’s Traveling Fourth of July Celebration will feature digital fireworks, music, giveaways, entertainment from the Northside and Southside high schools’ cheer teams, popcorn and more.

The traveling party train will make six stops to city parks and the Reserve at Chaffee Crossing.

The celebration will start at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. with mini merriment at each stop.

Fort Smith residents are encouraged to come early to the locations and find your spot, wear masks, and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Visit: http://www.fortsmithar.gov/index.php/city-news/mayors-4th-of-july-celebration for more information.