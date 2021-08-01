Fort Smith to buy six compressed natural gas powered transit buses

The 40-foot buses cost $535,500 each and the 35-foot buses are $530,500 each.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith will soon have a new fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in 2022.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance amending the 2021 operating budget to allow for extra funds needed to purchase large heavy duty CNG buses and to increase federal grant revenue projections.

Ken Savage, the city’s transit director, told the board that the joint procurement process between Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and Fort Smith Transit identified Gillig LLC as the manufacturer for the buses and that transit staff has prepared the ordering specifications and received quotes from the manufacturer for the needed buses.

The city will purchase six buses – four 40-foot buses and two 35-foot buses to serve the city.

“The manufacturer’s representative spent some time navigating our local streets when in town for the ordering phase and recommended acquiring 35-foot buses for the Midland and Grand fixed routes considering some of the narrow streets associated with those particular routes,” Savage said in the memo on the fleet.