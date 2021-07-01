Fort Smith to be next home for a Safe Haven Baby Box

The box will be installed in an exterior wall of Fire Station 11, located at 8900 Massard Rd.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — In February of this year, the Fort Smith Fire Department was contacted by Sharon Kersh of Fort Smith about installing a Safe Haven Baby Box at one of the fire stations, FSFD Battalion Chief Darrell Clark said in a memo to Fire Chief Phil Christensen.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Smith at the regular board meeting Tuesday night (July 20).

After being contacted, Clark began looking into the idea. He contacted Safe Haven Baby Boxes through its website and eventually talked to Monica Kelsey from the company about the process of adding a baby box to a Fort Smith fire station.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is a box that allows a parent to anonymously surrender a baby.

The box will be installed in an exterior wall of Fire Station 11, 8900 Massard Road, Clark said.

“There is an exterior door that, when opened, causes a silent alarm to be transmitted to our dispatch center. There is a bassinet inside for the child to be placed in,” Clark said of the baby box.