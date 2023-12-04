Fort Smith teen reported missing, endangered

Fort Smith Police are requesting help locating 17-year-old Kyria Webb who has not been seen since the morning of April 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are requesting help locating 17-year-old Kyria Webb who has not been seen since the morning of April 12. She was reported missing by a family member, who is worried for her well-being.

If you have any information that can assist in locating her, please call authorities at 479-709-5100.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device