Fort Smith teacher pay proposal shows average increase of 5.53%

The proposal is expected to be considered on April 18 at the Fort Smith Public School Board meeting.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools administration will propose salary increases that will raise salaries on average of 5.53% for certified staff. The proposal is expected to be considered on April 18 at the Fort Smith Public School Board meeting.

The proposal to go before the board Monday could add $5,500 to the base certified salary schedule (CSS) and level the current “step” increases from step two to step 21, states a school finance update recently was sent to staff. If the proposal is approved, the increase will raise the certified base salary from $38,500 to $44,000 for the 2022-23 school year. Along with raising the base salary, the new step schedule would look at the possibility of adding step increases beyond 21 years, the update said.

“The proposed certified salary schedule is not merely an attempt to add to the certified base salary as in the past. Instead, we are presenting a restructured certified salary schedule that should prove to be an incredible investment for future growth,” said Charles Warren, FSPS chief financial officer.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.