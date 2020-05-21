Fort Smith teacher named Arkansas PTA Teacher of the Year

"I had no earthly idea, none, no idea at all." Crissy Pierce has been a teacher at Cavanaugh Elementary for five years, teaching both 5th and 6th-grade students.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith teacher was surprised with the Arkansas PTA Teacher of the Year award this morning.

Crissy Pierce has been a teacher at Cavanaugh Elementary for five years, teaching both 5th and 6th-grade students.

She was nominated for the award by the Cavanuagh Elementary School PTA.

"I had no earthly idea, none, no idea at all," she said.

It was a normal day for Crissy until her doorbell rang with a surprise.

Administration, teachers, staff congratulated her on the award.

She says it wouldn't be possible without her students.

"I love them so much, they mean so much to me," she said.

Pierce is a K-Kid leader, through a partnership with the Fort Smith Kiwanis Club.

She teaches and leads the kids in community service.

PTA west region vice president LeeAndra White has seen Pierce in action and says the award is much deserved.

"She’s committed to the students now only in their academic success but also in taking interest in personal endeavors and she just shows a love and devotion to her students," White said.

While the award presentation is a little different this year and Pierce couldn't celebrate with her students, she says the award is for them.

"I want them to know I believe in them, and no matter what comes their way, all the bumps down the road, they can overcome that if they just give their one hundred percent," she said.

The award is usually given out at the annual Arkansas PTA conference, but because of the coronavirus the conference was canceled.