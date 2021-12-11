Fort Smith Taco Bell locations hosting canned food drive

Customers who donate will receive a card for a free taco!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Taco Bell & Community Services Clearing House will be hosting a canned food drive Saturday, Dec. 11 from open to close.

Customers who donate will receive a card for a free taco while supplies last. The locations are having a friendly competition to see who can collect the most cans.

The donations will go directly to the Community Services Clearing House Food Pantry program.

You can drop off canned food at any Fort Smith taco bell. Below are the locations and times you can drop off the canned foods.