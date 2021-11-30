Standoff with Fort Smith SWAT ends peacefully

The Fort Smith SWAT team surrounded a home with a reported armed man inside.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to police, a person was peacefully taken into custody Tuesday night after the Fort Smith SWAT Team surrounded a home in the 8200 block of South 35th Terrace.

Police say an armed man was inside as officers worked to get him to come out safely.

According to FSPD, officers were called to the area after a domestic disturbance between the man barricaded inside of the home and someone else.

FS Police have a SWAT callout in the 8200 block of S 35 TER. An armed subject has barricaded himself inside his residence after a disturbance. We will update with more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/QO57PTrAUo — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 30, 2021

The name of the man taken into custody has not been released at this time.