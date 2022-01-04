Fort Smith superintendent pay increase higher than certified staff

The FSPS Chief Financial Officer said the new schedule determining the teacher salaries for the 22-23 contract year “has not yet been presented to the school board".

FORT SMITH, Ark. — When Dr. Terry Morawski’s contract as superintendent for Fort Smith Public Schools was recently extended, his contracted salary was set at 14.47% higher than his salary approved on Dec. 30, 2020. Certified staff pay has on average increased 1.11% during that same time.

FSPS Chief Financial Officer Charles Warren said the new schedule that will determine teacher salaries for the 22-23 contract year “has not yet been presented to the school board.”

The FSPS Board of Education voted to hire Morawski, then deputy superintendent, on Nov. 30, 2020, as the district’s new superintendent beginning Dec. 31, 2020, with an annual salary of $215,292. His contract ran through June 20, 2023. That salary was the same as the salary for then-superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker, who resigned from his position to take the superintendent position with the Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District.

