Fort Smith students create handprint artwork for front line workers in a show of support

On Tuesday the artwork was disinfected and delivered to front line heroes and senior living residents.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Students at Fort Smith Public Schools created handprint artwork to give to those serving our community on the front lines and senior living residents.

On Tuesday (Apr. 21) the students’ artwork was gifted to the Fort Smith Police Department, Fort Smith Fire Department, Methodist Village Senior Living, Fort Smith EMS, Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation and The Waters of Fort Smith.

The school disinfected the artwork before delivering it.

The Fort Smith Police Department thanked students on the department's Facebook page, “We would like to thank all the students at Fort Smith Public Schools who participated in this handprint art project honoring our employees and others on the front lines during these challenging times. It’s true. We ARE in this together. Stay safe and positive, everyone!”

Recipients of the artwork recorded video messages thanking the students for their thoughtful show of support.

Officer Robin Shoptaw, seen left in the picture above, said “We are so glad that our community is supporting us during this time. And just remember things are different, things are challenging right now but we’re in this together and we’re going to get through it.”

Employees at Methodist village Senior Living are giving the artwork to their residents. “They will be so thrilled. They are really missing human connection, and it will help them have a bright day.”

A Fort Smith EMS member said, “We always love getting things from our school systems and the kids and during these times when there is so much social distancing and I’ve seen people’s greatness in this, and I really appreciate it.”

Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation responded, “Thank you so much for these. It means the world to us during this time.”

“It shows the community is supporting us as we are supporting the community during this rough time, and it says that we are all in this together,” said a firefighter from the Fort Smith Fire Department.

Watch this video to see the artwork recipients’ responses.

In a Facebook post, Fort Smith Public Schools thanked everyone who contributed artwork and helped us spread a little joy around Fort Smith.