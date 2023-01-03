Fort Smith student wins 2023 Arkansas State Spelling Bee

Zeeshan Anower from Woods Elementary took home the award Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith student won the 2023 Arkansas State Spelling Bee in Little Rock Saturday, March 11.

Zeeshan Anower from Woods Elementary took home the award.

Woods Elementary proudly shared him on their Facebook page saying,

"We could not be more proud of Zeeshan! 2023 STATE CHAMPION SPELLING BEE WINNER!"

We could not be more proud of Zeeshan! 2023 STATE CHAMPION SPELLING BEE WINNER! ❤️🤍💙 #woodspatriot #fsps Posted by Woods Elementary School on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Fort Smith Public Schools also congratulated him by saying,

"Congratulations to Woods Elementary’s Zeeshan Anower who won the Arkansas State Spelling Bee! We are so proud and excited!"

Congratulations to Woods Elementary’s Zeeshan Anower who won the Arkansas State Spelling Bee! We are so proud and excited! Posted by Fort Smith Public Schools on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device