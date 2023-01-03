Fort Smith student wins 2023 Arkansas State Spelling Bee

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith student won the 2023 Arkansas State Spelling Bee in Little Rock Saturday, March 11.
Zeeshan Anower from Woods Elementary took home the award.
Woods Elementary proudly shared him on their Facebook page saying,
"We could not be more proud of Zeeshan! 2023 STATE CHAMPION SPELLING BEE WINNER!"
Fort Smith Public Schools also congratulated him by saying,
"Congratulations to Woods Elementary’s Zeeshan Anower who won the Arkansas State Spelling Bee! We are so proud and excited!"
